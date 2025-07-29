Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Cabinet minister AL Hek on Tuesday urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to ensure the release of two Catholic nuns who were arrested from Durg Railway Station on July 25.

The two nuns were arrested following an FIR reportedly filed by members of the Bajrang Dal.

Also Read | 'Failed Everywhere in Life': Engineer Leaves Meeting Midway After Suffering Emotional Breakdown, Jumps to Death From Office Building in Pune's Hinjawadi; Suicide Note Recovered.

In a letter to the Chhattisgarh CM, Hek, a BJP MLA in Christian-majority Meghalaya, expressed "deep concern" over the arrest of the nuns and called for a fair investigation into the matter.

"With a deep sense of concern, I humbly request your good office for the immediate release of the said nuns and to take appropriate steps to interrogate the causes and ground realities of the matter," the senior BJP leader stated.

Also Read | 'Armed Forces Avenged April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack Within 22 Minutes': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Operation Sindoor, Describes Ongoing Parliament Session As 'Vijay Utsav' (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)