Shillong, Jul 25 (PTI) The Meghalaya government is thinking about making a new law to make HIV/AIDS testing mandatory before marriage in view of the rising number of cases in the state, Health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Friday.

Meghalaya ranks sixth nationally in terms of HIV/AIDS prevalence, with the northeastern region facing a high burden overall, she said.

"If Goa has made testing compulsory, why shouldn't Meghalaya have its own set of laws? These laws would benefit the larger community," Lyngdoh told PTI.

"The state is mentally prepared to take strong actions," she added.

The Health minister attended a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, which was also attended by Social Welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh and eight MLAs from East Khasi Hills district to formulate a comprehensive HIV/AIDS policy in a mission mode.

The Heath department has been directed to prepare a cabinet note for the policy.

The Health minister said the government will hold similar meetings in the Garo Hills and Jaintia Hills regions to develop area-specific strategies, in consultation with bureaucrats and medical professionals.

She expressed alarm over the spike in cases, revealing that East Khasi Hills alone has recorded 3,432 HIV/AIDS cases, of which only 1,581 patients are receiving treatment.

"We have spoken only about East Khasi Hills, and the number is very high. The highest in the state is unfortunately in the Jaintia Hills region, both West and East," she said.

The Health minister also stressed that while awareness is no longer a major issue, the real challenge lies in improving testing and screening.

She said 159 deaths have been attributed to the loss of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) treatment in the district.

"We must ensure that everyone who has been tested is brought into the treatment system. HIV/AIDS is not fatal if treated properly, just like cancer or TB," she said.

The minister noted that the primary mode of transmission in the state is sexual interaction, adding that injecting drug use is not yet a dominant factor due to challenges in identifying users.

