Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Meghalaya Police on Saturday filed a 790-page chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case against five accused in the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong.

Along with the chargesheet, substantial material evidence and enclosures have also been filed in the court. The police have named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and have been booked under the 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | 'Big Leap': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 1st Telecom System Using India-Made Chips Gets TEC Certification.

"On 21.05.2025, Shri Raja Raghuwanshi and his wife Santi. Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore Madhya Pradesh came to Shillong for their Honeymoon Trip and then went on to Sohra. On 26.05.2025, the couple were reportedly missing from Sohra. Accordingly, a search operation was launched immediately to find the duo," the press release from Meghalaya police stated.

"After several days of intensive search by Sohra Police, SOT, NDRF. SDRF, trekking groups and local people from surrounding villages, a body was found on 02.06.2025, identified to be of (L) Raja Raghuvanshi from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai near Wei Sawdong, Sohra. In this connection, Sohra PS Case No. 07/2025 u/s 103(1)/238(a)/309(6)/3(6) of BNS Act was registered," the press release added.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 7, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

"A 790 page charge sheet against the arrested accused along with substantial material evidence and enclosures has been filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-Division Court today," the press release said.

Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who went to Meghalaya on his honeymoon along with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, was found dead in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2.

Sonam, who had been missing for many days, was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Earlier, as part of its investigation, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of its investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)