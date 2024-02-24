Meghalaya [India], February 24 (ANI): An investigation has been initiated by the Meghalaya state police following a press release on social media claiming the regrouping of the once-feared Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) in Garo Hills.

The press release, which has now gone viral, was signed by Goera Pantora Sangma, who was alleged to be the chairman of the newly named GNLA - Regroup.

The release asserted that the GNLA was reformed on February 7, 2023, and listed resolutions the group aimed to implement in the region, including ending corruption and implementing schemes for the poor.

Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong on Friday said, "The state police will not allow the defunct outfit to regroup."

"I have doubts whether this report is true or not, but our police are ready to go to any extent to foil such a move," he said, adding that intelligence had been strengthened.

"Police are on the ground. Leave it to us. Regrouping will not happen because we will not allow it,'' he concluded.

Opposition MLA Saleng Sangma asked the state government to find out the facts behind the social media release.

Sangma demanded the government to immediately arrest those who helped make the post viral, saying, "Congress will discuss the matter and possibly raise it in the Assembly."

