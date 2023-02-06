Mairang, Feb 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker and United Democratic Party chief Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday filed his nomination papers seeking re-election as an MLA for the fourth time from Mairang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills district, poll officials said.

Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, his wife D D Shira, brother Zenith M Sangma and daughter Miani D Shira, all sitting MLAs in West Garo Hills constituencies, also submitted their nomination papers during the day.

Among others, TMC state president and legislator Charles Pyngrope and BJP MLAs – Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek – and National People's Party spokesperson James PK Sangma have also filed their papers to get re-elected from their respective constituencies.

Congress state president and Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala, who has entered the fray for assembly polls this time, submitted his papers for election to Sutnga Saipung constituency.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations.

Elections to the 60-member House are scheduled to be held on February 27.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

