Shillong, Apr 21 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally surged to 15,308 as 192 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday while three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 157, a senior Health department official said.

The state now has 1,021 active COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

During the day 25 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 14,130, he said.

Meghalaya has so far tested 4.41 lakh samples for COVID-19, War said.

The Health Services Director said a total of 1.88 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far and 50,000 people have also received the second dose of the vaccine. PTI

