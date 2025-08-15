Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 15 (ANI): In recognition of Netaji's unparalleled role in the freedom struggle, the Netaji Institute of Skill Development (NSID) produced and staged a play "Rashtraputra", depicting the life and legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Written and scripted by Shri Abhaya Kashyap, Director of Rashtriya Jagriti Sansthan, the play was previously performed at the India International Centre and the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi, according to a press release.

In 2022, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi declared that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, 23rd January, would be commemorated as Prakram Diwas. As part of this tribute, a grand statue of Netaji now stands at Kartavya Path, India Gate, symbolising his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's freedom.

NSID has formed an amateur theatre group to present a series of plays on the lives of national heroes. Following Rashtraputra, the group is working on a new production on the life of the great leader Shri Purno A. Sangma, under the working title Son Rises from the East, scheduled for staging on 1 September 2026.

As part of the Independence Day 2025 celebrations, "Rashtraputra" was staged in Shillong on 14 August 2025 at the Rai Auditorium, Headquarters DGAR, Laitkor, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event was organised under the aegis of Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles and sponsored by the PA Sangma Foundation and Rashtriya Jagriti Sansthan.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. A special evening show was also organised for the jawans of Assam Rifles and their families.

Netaji's ideals remain a guiding light for the nation. It was Netaji who bestowed upon Mahatma Gandhi the title of Rashtrapita. It is equally fitting that we honour him as Rashtraputra -- the son of the nation. His life is a testament to courage, sacrifice, secularism, and patriotism.

Today, as Netaji's statue stands in eternal vigil on Kartavya Path, it calls upon every Indian -- especially the youth -- to uphold and protect the hard-earned freedom for which he gave his life. Through Rashtraputra, we hope to inspire the next generation to follow in his footsteps and serve the nation with the same unyielding spirit, said the release. (ANI)

