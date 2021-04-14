Shillong, Apr 14 (PTI) Meghalaya state board class 12 examinations will be held as per schedule with utmost precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.

He said the state government has directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"The class 12 examinations of the Meghalaya state board will be held as per schedule but with utmost precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Tynsong told reporters after a review meeting here.

The state government has urged parents not to panic and to allow students to appear for the examinations scheduled to begin on April 16, he said.

He said the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding class 10 examinations.

Tynsong said anyone coming from outside the Northeast, including those returning from Kumbh Mela, has to produce COVID negative certificate to enter the state.

