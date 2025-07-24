Shillong, Jul 24 (PTI) The Urban Affairs Department of the Meghalaya government on Thursday said street vendors were successfully relocated from the congested Khyndailad area in Shillong to a notified vending zone in a nearby complex.

The relocation followed extensive consultations with the Town Vending Committee.

Officials said the initiative was marked by the participation of street vendors, who worked closely with the street vendor associations, Shillong Municipal Board, and the district administration to ensure a smooth and timely transition.

The move was carried out in compliance with directives issued by the High Court of Meghalaya relating to street vending and traffic congestion.

The court had directed the state government to demarcate vending zones clearly and maintain vigilance to prevent illegal encroachments.

Authorities were also instructed to take legal action against violators.

Under the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023, a detailed survey of 1,400 vendors was conducted by the Shillong Municipal Board.

In the first phase, priority was given to vendors operating from Khyndailad.

Of the surveyed vendors, 407 were found eligible to receive a Certificate of Vending (CoV), with 311 having collected their certificates to date.

To facilitate the relocation, 365 vending stalls were constructed on the first floor of the MUDA parking lot.

So far, 282 stalls have been allotted and occupied through a transparent draw of lots. Tellme Nongbri, secretary of the Roadside Hawkers Association, praised the initiative, calling it a "proactive" step and commending the government's continued support to the vending community.

As part of its support measures, the Urban Affairs authorities are also providing a relocation package to vendors holding valid CoVs.

This includes a one-time allowance of Rs 10,000 and a monthly support of Rs 2,000 for a duration of five months.

Officials said this marks the beginning of a broader initiative that will be extended to other localities across Shillong.

The relocation process will continue in phases until all registered and eligible vendors are accommodated within officially notified vending zones.

