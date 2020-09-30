Shillong, Sep 30 (PTI) Meghalayas COVID-19 tally rose to 5,641 as 176 more people tested positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 51 on Wednesday, a Health department official said.

Of the 176 new cases, 113 were reported from East Khasi Hills district followed by West Garo Hills (30), South West Garo Hills (11), Ri Bhoi (18) and one each in East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead in Pithoragarh by Official Hunter, Had Mauled Two People to Death.

The four COVID-19 fatalities include a 59-year-old woman, a 72-year old man, a 68-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, War said.

He said the state now has 1,615 COVID-19 cases with East Khasi Hills district, of which the state capital is a part, having 1,052 patients.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Yogi Adityanath Speaks to Family of Deceased Girl Via Video Conferencing.

The Health Services Director said 37 people recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,975.

A total of 1.5 lakh samples have been sent for COVID- 19 testing so far, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)