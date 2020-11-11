Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday on his party's performance in the Bihar Assembly election, saying he set the agenda on real issues in the polls as opposed to "divisive" politics.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar Assembly with 75 seats, but the opposition Grand Alliance, also comprising the Congress and the Left parties, has fallen short of the majority mark.

"Congratulations @yadavtejashwi for setting the agenda on real issues in Bihar polls as opposed to divisive politics. Despite being a one man army you put up a tough fight. Im sure you've made Laloo ji proud & there will be victories ahead inshallah," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah congratulated the BJP and the NDA for the victory in the Bihar polls.

"Turned out it wasn't such a bad week after all. That's the way the cookie crumbles. To the victor belong the spoils. Well done BJP & NDA. Good luck for the next five years @NitishKumar ji," he said in a tweet.

Abdullah's tweet was in reference to one of his earlier tweets that he had put out after the exit polls predicted a victory for the RJD-led alliance in the Bihar polls.

"To lose Bihar & the White House within days of each other would make for a pretty bad few days," the NC leader had said in the tweet, also referring to Donald Trump's loss in the US presidential polls.

