Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged the CRPF to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a jawan for allegedly thrashing and injuring a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

She also shared a clip, purported to be of the man injured by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, on X.

"Mohammed Yousuf from Khrewan was reportedly struck with a lathi by a CRPF jawan at Mirbazar, Qazigund, yesterday which led to a terrible eye injury," the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) supremo said in a post on X.

Mehbooba urged senior CRPF officials to take immediate disciplinary action "if the jawan is found responsible".

"This is necessary to uphold the integrity of the armed forces and the trust placed in them," she added.

