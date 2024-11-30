Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday dismissed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's claim that the nation's secular foundation is being shaken as "baseless", saying it reflected her "ideological bankruptcy".

Chugh also highlighted BJP's stature as the world's largest democratic party with over 11.5 crore members nationwide and 2.57 lakh members in Jammu and Kashmir alone.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Will Take ‘Big Decision’ in Next 24 Hours, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Shirsat.

"The remarks by Mehbooba Mufti are baseless and a clear reflection of her ideological bankruptcy. Even the people of J-K have rejected her," Chugh told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu.

During her visit to the PDP headquarters in Jammu on Friday, Mufti alleged that the nation's secular foundation was being undermined, claiming that Hindus were being pitted against Muslims.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Holiday Announced for Tamil Nadu Educational Institutions in 8 Districts; Check Complete List Here.

Responding to Mufti's remarks, Chugh said "her comments are detached from reality".

"No government scheme discriminates against any religion, group, or caste. The nation is witnessing inclusive development that is uplifting every section of the society," the BJP leader said.

He also criticised Mufti for allegedly engaging in divisive rhetoric, attributing it to her "frustration" over repeated electoral failures.

"People have rejected her party time and again. But instead of introspection, she resorts to venomous propaganda that lacks any factual basis," he claimed.

Chugh also reaffirmed BJP's commitment to building a united and prosperous India, emphasising that the party's unprecedented growth and the nation's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflect a shared vision of democracy, development, and inclusivity.

Chugh chaired a review meeting at the BJP office in Jammu as part of the party's ongoing 'Sangathan Parv' on Friday, which focused on evaluating the progress of BJP's membership drive and devising strategies to extend its reach to the rural and remote areas.

Addressing party workers, Chugh underscored BJP's growing influence in the region, noting that the party secured the highest vote share in the recent Assembly elections under PM Modi's leadership.

He also lauded India's transformation under Modi, saying, "India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, transitioning from one of the most fragile to one of the strongest economies. Every citizen, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is reaping the benefits of the government's inclusive welfare schemes, reflecting the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

Reiterating the government's firm stance on terrorism, Chugh said, “Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will be eradicated entirely under our the 'zero tolerance on terrorism' policy."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)