Suryapet (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): In the aftermath of a face-off between armies of India and China, members of Vasavi club in Telangana's Suryapet held a protest on Sunday demanding the boycott of Chinese products.

They were seen setting ablaze the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese-made plastic items were also burnt.

Also Read | Delhi Revamps COVID-19 Strategy: Aggressive Testing and Contact-Tracing, Monitoring of Each House Outside Containment Zones.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16, after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Revamps COVID-19 Strategy, Each House Outside Containment Zone to be Monitored: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)