New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A "memory park" for pet lovers was inaugurated at a dog sterilisation centre here on Sunday, officials said.

Citizens can plant a sapling in the memory of their deceased pets as tribute in this park, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.

The park was inaugurated by MCD's Special Officer Ashwini Kumar at its Dog Sterlisation Center, at Sector 29, Dwarka.

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said an eco-friendly CNG-based crematorium for small animals is being constructed by the veterinary services department, which will be completed soon.

He said this crematorium is being built on a public-private-partnership model in collaboration with Green Revolution Foundation.

The commissioner said "two furnaces of 200 kg biomass are being installed in this crematorium, which will be used for the last rites of animals like dogs, cats etc".

He said the MCD is trying to provide the best facilities to citizens and development of small animal crematorium along with a salubrious memory park in and around the crematorium is a significant step in this direction.

The event was also coupled with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Bharti hoisted the national flag there and the chief guest also distributed the national flag to citizens who had come to the event with their pets to be part of this campaign, it added.

Delhi's first green crematorium is being built by the MCD for small animals, which is a "remarkable initiative" in itself. In today's life, pets have become an important part of our lives and they also deserve the right to full respect after death, officials said.

