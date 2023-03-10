New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Wednesday around 11 pm, when the woman, who is mentally challenged, had gone to the man's room, who also lives on the same floor of the building, to ask him to return Rs 75 he owed her.

Finding her alone, he sexually assaulted her, police said.

She narrated the incident to her family members who later informed police. A medical examination was conducted and a case was registered.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, who is a labourer, they added.

