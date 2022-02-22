Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Mercury took an upward swing in parts of Rajasthan with the day temperature in the state hovering between 27.9 degrees Celsius at Sangaria in Hanumangarh and 35.1 degrees Celsius in Jalore on Tuesday.

The lowest night temperature in the state was in Sikar, where the mercury settled at 7 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

In Jaipur, the day temperature was 31.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The night temperature in the state capital was 15.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, according to MeT department.

Dust-raising winds blew in some areas in western Rajasthan.

The weather will remain dry across the state for the next four to five days, the MeT department said.

