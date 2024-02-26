New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Feels Neglected by Parents, Kills Elder Brother With Iron Rod in Prayagraj; Arrested.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)