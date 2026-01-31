Bangkok [Thailand], January 31 (ANI): India Legends edged past Bangladesh in a nail-biting encounter at the ongoing Asian Legends Cup 2026, registering a 12-run victory at the BCA Thailand Ground in Bangkok.

Batting first, India Legends posted 106 for 9 in their allotted 15 overs. Bhanu Seth was the top contributor with a fluent 33 off 23 balls, while Amardeep Sonkar chipped in with 22 runs and also made an impact with the ball. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India managed to put up a competitive total on a challenging surface.

In reply, Bangladesh Legends fought hard and took the match deep, reaching 94 for 9 at the end of 15 overs. The contest came down to the final over, with Bangladesh requiring 13 runs from the last six deliveries. Under intense pressure, India's experienced bowler Narendra Meena produced a remarkable spell, bowling a maiden final over to seal the match for India Legends.

Narendra Meena finished with figures of 2 wickets for 9 runs in 2 overs, maintaining an economy of 4.50. His composure and execution in the decisive moments proved to be the turning point of the match, earning him the 'Man of the Match' award.

India's bowlers worked in tandem to keep Bangladesh under constant pressure, while disciplined fielding ensured the margin remained in India's favour during the closing stages of the game.

The Asian Legends Cup is a first-of-its-kind continental tournament for veteran cricketers aged 40 and above, featuring teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Hong Kong. The tournament is being organised under the aegis of the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI).

All matches of the Asian Legends Cup 2026 are being streamed live globally on YouTube. (ANI)

