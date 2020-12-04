Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) The Drass belt of the Union territory of Ladakh became the coldest place in the region on Friday, recording a minimum temperature of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, Meteorological department officials said here.

The weather remained cold in all the three regions of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka Mulls Cancelling All Celebrations Between December 20 to January 2 Fearing Coronavirus Resurgence.

Higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall while plains received light rains. Night temperatures plummeted at most places in the region, with Srinagar recording a minimum of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

A western disturbance affected the weather system in Kashmir, bringing about snowfall in higher reaches of the valley while light rains took place in the plains later on Friday evening, they added.

Also Read | Narinder Singh Kapany Dies at 94, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Express Condolence Over Death of India-Born US Scientist in California.

"Two more western disturbances are expected to affect the weather in Kashmir over the next seven to 10 days. Light rain or snow is expected at many parts tomorrow (Saturday)," a Met department official said in Srinagar.

He said all weather stations in Kashmir, except Kokernag and Bandipora, registered subzero temperatures Thursday night, with Pahalgam recording a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius,.

Met officials in Jammu said the minimum temperature in the winter capital settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season's average.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Drass were recorded at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius and minus 1.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Leh recorded a low of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius, the weather office here said.

It said the minimum temperature in Gulmargh and Kupwara township of north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.2 and minus 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius, a Met official said, adding that Bhadarwah township of Doda district was, however, the coldest place in the region with a minimum recorded temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Banihal at minus 2.1 degrees temperature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)