Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar issued a heatwave alert on Wednesday.

As many as 14 cities have recorded 40 degrees Celsius and above temperature. Jharsuguda has recorded the highest 43-degree temperature, while Baripada has recorded the second-highest temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

"Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to gradually rise further by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter. Maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40 degrees and above normal by 3-5 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 4 days," said a statement from IMD Bhubaneswar.

In view of the heat wave condition, the Special Relief Commissioner, of Odisha has issued instructions to the collectors of 11 districts to closely monitor the situation and to take action as deemed necessary.

Earlier on Tuesday State Government has also given the order to close all Schools and Anganwadi centres in the state from April 13 to April 16. (ANI)

