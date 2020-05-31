India News | Mercury Plummets as Rain Lashes Haryana and Punjab,

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Rain lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab, including their common capital Chandigarh on Sunday leading to a sharp fall in the mercury.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius after the city received 50 mm of rains, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Telangana Extends Lockdown Till June 7, Unlock 1 Guidelines to Be Followed in Areas Outside Containment Zones.

Narnaul, which received 58 mm of rain, recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius 10 notches below normal, while Hisar registered a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.

Ambala's maximum settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, seven below the normal while Karnal recorded a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Water Logging in Delhi After Intense Pre-Monsoon Rainfall Lash Most Parts of National Capital (See Pics).

In Punjab, Ludhiana, Patiala and Mohali were lashed by rain.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius, down 10 notches against the normal limits. Amritsar registered a maximum of 30.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, Haryana may receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at a few places in the one day.

For Punjab, the forecast is light to moderate rain thundershowers are likely at a few places in the next one day and at isolated places thereafter in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)