New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The first merit list for nursery, KG and Class 1 admissions in private schools has been released with most schools selecting over 150 students.

Around 1,741 schools released their merit list on Friday along with their waiting lists.

Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, has shortlisted 108 candidates, and 245 are on the waiting list.

Similarly, Vikas Bharati Public School, Vasant Kunj, has selected 140 students and listed 20 on the waiting list.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of ILT Public School, Dwarka, said 97 candidates have been selected in the first round and 53 are on the wait list.

Namita Singhal, the principal of Venkateshwar Global School, Rohini, mentioned that 108 students have been shortlisted, with nine on the waiting list.

The Delhi Directorate of Education will open a query resolution window from January 18 to January 27. If required, a second merit list will be released on February 3, with a query resolution facility available from February 5 to February 11.

Registrations for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private unaided recognised schools closed on January 3, 2025.

As part of the process, 25 percent of seats are reserved for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities.

Students with an annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible under the EWS category.

The deadline to apply for these reserved seats is February 19, 2025, and the first draw of lots for shortlisted candidates will be released on March 3, 2025.

