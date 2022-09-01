Amethi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A mess worker at a residential government girls' school was arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student of the school, police said on Thursday.

The services of the school's acting principal and a lecturer were also terminated by the district administration over the incident which took place Wednesday.

Also Read | A Report by the #SBI Ecowrap Has Now Revised Its Annual #GDP Growth for FY23 to 6.8 Per … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"One Vikram who is a mess worker was arrested for molesting a Class 10 student outside the school. An FIR against the accused was lodged and he was sent to jail," Station House Office (SHO), Gauriganj Police Station, Rahul Kumar said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra terminated the services of the school's acting principal Manjulata Singh and a lecturer Lal Ji.

Also Read | 'Manish Tewari Is Disloyal, Destroyed Own Party', Says Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma.

Both were employed on contract.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)