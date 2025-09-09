New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy for meeting RJD chief and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Giriraj Singh slammed Sudershan Reddy for talking about "morality" while meeting with a person convicted in a scam.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "We are confident of winning the elections. Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, who is a former judge, met RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam, and he is talking about morality."

The meeting had sparked a political row, and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday strongly condemned it.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, the BJP MP said, "Retired Judge of the Supreme Court Sudershan Reddy is the opposition's candidate for the post of Vice-President. We still respect judges a lot, whether they are sitting or retired. But when a judge stands in elections and says some big things, questions will definitely be raised."

Targeting Reddy for meeting Lalu Prasad, he asked, "What kind of a Retired Judge of the Supreme Court are you that you are meeting someone who is convicted of a scam? And Lalu Prasad is not even a voter and not a member of parliament, so why are you talking about praising the soul of the nation? This is hypocrisy. Please don't talk about the soul of the nation."

Hitting back at the BJP, B. Sudershan Reddy said, "They keep saying whatever comes to their mind. Is Lalu an ordinary man? It is not right to say such things about anyone."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed support for CP Radhakrishnan and confidence in his victory.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "NDA's victory is certain. CP Radhakrishnan will be the new Vice President."

"NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will surely win the Vice-President elections," Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi backed Radhakrishnan and called it an election aimed at "fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness".

Suresh Gopi said, "This election is not about choosing between anyone. It is an election aimed at selecting fairness, truthfulness, and effectiveness, which are most needed for the citizens of the country, whether they live inside or outside the country... As a person, I found CP Radhakrishnan to be the best worker or one of the best among thousands of workers in my ideological system."

The polling for the 15th Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning at 10 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his vote.

The contest is between NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Counting of votes will be held later in the evening. (ANI)

