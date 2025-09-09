Patna, September 9: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on September 7, aiming to empower women through self-employment and economic independence. The scheme was introduced with the launch of a dedicated online portal for urban women and an awareness campaign involving 250 vehicles flagged off by CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary. This initiative seeks to connect women with entrepreneurship opportunities and provide financial assistance to help them start small businesses.

Under the scheme, women associated with Jeevika Self Help Groups will receive financial support of INR 10,000 to start self-employment ventures, with further assistance provided after evaluation. Urban women can apply online through the portal using their Aadhaar number, while rural women will follow an offline process via their village Jeevika cluster unions. The applications will be verified at the block and district levels, and the amount will be directly transferred to eligible women's bank accounts. So, what is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana? Let's know how the scheme works and how women can apply to benefit from it.

What Is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana?

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is a Bihar government initiative aimed at empowering women by promoting self-employment and financial independence. Under the scheme, one female member of each family associated with Jeevika Self Help Groups receives INR 10,000 to start small businesses or entrepreneurial ventures, with the possibility of additional assistance after six months based on progress.

Eligibility Criteria For Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

To be eligible for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, the applicant must be between 18 and 60 years of age. Additionally, neither the applicant nor her husband should fall under the category of an income taxpayer, ensuring the scheme targets women from financially weaker sections. Moreover, the applicant or her spouse should not be employed in any government service, whether regular or contractual, so that the benefits reach women who are not already receiving stable government income.

Steps To Apply For The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Online Application (for Urban Women):

Visit the Jeevika website at www.brlps.in, and access the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana application link.

Enter mandatory details, including mobile number, Aadhaar number, bank account details, and type of business.

Upload scanned copies of the Aadhaar card, bank passbook (with name, account number, IFSC), photograph, and signature on a plain page.

Women must join a self-help group to avail benefits. If not already a member, a community resource worker will assist in adding them to a group.

Physical verification of all applications will be conducted to confirm residency in Bihar and the authenticity of documents.

Applicants may need to undergo training and submit additional documents if required.

Women already associated with self-help groups do not need to apply online.

Offline Application (for Rural Women):

All members of Jeevika Self Help Groups can apply at their village organisation.

A special meeting will be held at the village level where applications of all members are collected in a consolidated form.

Women not associated with a Jeevika Self Help Group must first submit an application to join a group.

After joining the group, they can submit their application to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is designed to promote women’s self-reliance and boost household incomes across Bihar. Eligible women, after completing the application and joining a self-help group, will receive the first instalment of INR 10,000 directly in their bank accounts from September 15. The scheme also emphasises training and support to help women successfully start and manage their businesses.

