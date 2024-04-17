Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) Several areas in south Bengal on Wednesday recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, with the meteorological department predicting heatwave conditions persisting until April 21.

The forecast indicates that heatwave conditions will persist across various districts in south Bengal, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaign Ends for Six LS Seats Going to Polls in First Phase in MP; 88 Candidates in Fray.

Additionally, the weather office said hot and humid conditions will prevail in other parts of the region.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to increase by two to three degrees Celsius, with minimal change thereafter, according to the Meteorological department.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Announces 'Pehli Naukri Pakki' Scheme, Says 'Congress Will Work for Unemployed Youth in Karnataka'.

To mitigate heat-related risks, people have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat and outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district registered the highest daytime temperature on Wednesday at 42.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal by six notches, weathermen said.

Other areas experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius include Bankura (42.1), Barrackpore (41.5), Medinipur (41), Kalaikunda (41), Bardhaman (40.8), and Asansol (40.7), they said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, exceeding the normal by four degrees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)