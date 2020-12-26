Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) The meteorological department has predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday.

The MeT centre Shimla on Saturday forecast rain at some places in the plains, low hills and rain and snowfall in isolated places of mid and high hills of the state on December 27 and 28.

On Saturday, the weather remained dry but cold in the state. Keylong, Kalpa, Mandi and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 11.1 degrees Celsius, MeT centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district, Mandi and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 3, minus 1 and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a low of 2.9 and 6.0 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded as 7 degrees Celsius, he said.

