Patna, (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, calling him "meteorologist of defeat" and predicting his own defeat.

"Rahul Gandhi has become a new type of meteorologist, the meteorologist of defeat, and he has predicted his defeat..," Singh told ANI.

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent statement, Singh cited the NDA government's achievements, such as the construction of roads in every village, electricity, healthcare, and government initiatives in every field, and that the public is currently supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Singh said, "The public is with the NDA today because today there is a road in every village, there is electricity, there is healthcare, and the government is working in every field."

"Rahul Gandhi knows that the public is with the NDA, that is why he is speaking such a language," Singh said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra assembly election held in November 2024 was "rigged", and claimed that the same will be repeated in Bihar assembly polls due later this year.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared his article published in a newspaper, explaining the "rigging" in the Maharashtra assembly polls."Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy. My article shows how this happened, step by step," Gandhi said on X. The former Congress President explained a five-point process. He said that step one includes rigging the panel that appoints the Election Commission, followed by adding fake voters to the electoral roll.

He further claimed that the next steps include inflating the voter turnout, targeting the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win and hiding the evidence.

"Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission;

Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll;

Step 3: Inflate voter turnout;

Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where BJP needs to win;

Step 5: Hide the evidence," Gandhi said.

He further labelled rigging as "match-fixing", saying that the side cheats might win the game but damage institutions and destroy public faith in the result."It's not hard to see why the BJP was so desperate in Maharashtra. But rigging is like match-fixing - the side that cheats might win the game but will damage institutions and destroy public faith in the result. All concerned Indians must see the evidence. Judge for themselves. Demand answers," the Rae Bareli MP said.

Gandhi warned that the "match-fixing" of Maharashtra would come to Bihar next, where the polls are due later this year, and then "anywhere" the BJP was losing elections."Match-fixed elections are a poison for any democracy," he added.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, part of the Mahayuti alliance, also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has earlier cleared misconceptions on voter turnout amidst concerns raised by the Congress party after the Maharashtra Assembly elections. In its detailed response to the Congress party, the apex poll body explained the process behind the aggregation of voter turnout data during the election.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be a multi-cornered contest with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the BJP, facing off against the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the INC, and other parties. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a simple majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.The BJP won 74 seats while the JD(U) secured 43 seats. The Mahagathbandhan, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. (ANI)

