New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

