Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): Recognising the outstanding services of the Punjab Police, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of 79th Independence Day announced the names of the Punjab Police officers to be awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PMDS) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS).

According to an official release from the Punjab government, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) State Armed Police Punjab MF Farooqui and Inspector Suresh Kumar, Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana to be conferred with President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Similarly, one IPS-officer Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence-II Gurdial Singh and one PPS-officer DSP SSOC Amritsar Gurpreet Singh are among 14 officers/officials who have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service. The remaining officials include Inspector Satinder Kumar, Inspector Deepak Kumar, Inspector Jagdeep Singh, Inspector Tejinderpal Singh, SI Amrik Singh, SI Sanjiv Kumar, SI Amritpal Singh, SI Anil Kumar, SI Bhupinder Singh, ASI Jaswinderjit Singh, ASI Kuldeep Singh and SI Krishan Kumar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Central Government and State Government for recognizing the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force. He said that such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the Police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is pivotal in a border state having manifold security challenges.

In a social media post on X, the DGP wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all our decorated officers on this proud occasion. Grateful to the Hon'ble President of India, the Central and State Governments for recognising the exemplary service, integrity, and dedication of Punjab Police personnel. This honour strengthens our collective resolve to meet every security challenge with courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the safety of our citizens." (ANI)

