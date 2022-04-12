New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The masterminds of the Pathankot and Pulwama attacks have been declared 'terrorists' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Monday, as per the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA in their notification issued on Monday designated Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, a key conspirator of the 2019 terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Pulwama and Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, a resident of Charsadda, who was the handler of Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack in India, as terrorists.

Two separate notifications have been issued regarding declaring them terrorists under the act.

In a notification dated April 11, the MHA said Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the operational commander and part of the core planning committee of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). And whereas, JeM is listed as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA act. Ali Kashif Jan was the handler of the Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack in India and is accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which inter-alia include Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack and he had been declared proclaimed offender in these cases.

Ali Kashif Jan continues to operate from the JeM launching detachments located in Pakistan and is involved in the recruitment of cadres for their training and co-ordinate attack plans at targets in India, the MHA said.

The Central Government believes that Ali Kashif Jan is involved in terrorism and Ali Kashif Jan should be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA Act, the notification reads.

In another notification, Alamgir alias Mujahid Bhai is a senior member of the banned terror outfit JeM and is a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

"Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir has been involved in the Pulwama Central Reserve Police Force Convoy attack of 2019. He is involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He looks after JeM's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the said fund to Kashmir in India," the notification reads.

Alamgir has been involved in facilitating the infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government believes that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir is involved in terrorism and Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir should be notified as a terrorist under the UAPA Act, notification reads further.

After the amendment to UAPA Act in 2019, so far 34 individuals have been designated as terrorists. (ANI)

