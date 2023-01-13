New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security cover of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai from 'Y' to 'Z' category, sources said on Friday.

As per recent MHA order, Annamalai will be accorded 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) round-the-clock armed security cover during his stay in Tamil Nadu and his journey outside the state.

The CRPF commandos provided 'Y' category security to the BJP leader earlier.

The MHA's direction to the CRPF came following a recent threat analysis report submitted to the ministry by the Intelligence Bureau.

With the new security change, the 38-year-old IPS officer-turned-politician will be guarded by CRPF commandos and a pilot and escort vehicle will be in his convoy during his travels across India, said the sources.

Under Z category security cover, a team of about 30 commandos provides round-the-clock security cover to the protectee in shifts. The protection cover covers the residential premises of the protected as well as his movement across the state and outside. (ANI)

