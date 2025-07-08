New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states and Union Territories (UTs) to make special provisions in prisons and correctional institutions to ensure the safety, care, and well-being of elderly inmates.

In an advisory issued on July 1, the MHA highlighted that prison institutions across the country house several vulnerable inmates, including senior citizens who often require additional assistance to manage their day-to-day activities in a custodial environment.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Uttarkashi, No Casualty Reported.

The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, as well as, the Director General and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Reiterating its commitment to the welfare of elderly citizens, the MHA emphasized the need for "specially accessible accommodations in prisons" to meet the physical needs of aged inmates.

Also Read | Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Attributed to Home Ministry.

"The states and UTs are requested to make suitable provisions for special accessible accommodation in prisons and correctional institutions for the elderly prisoners, keeping in view their physical limitations," reads the advisory.

It further urged prison authorities to take into account the dietary requirements of elderly prisoners and develop meal plans tailored to their age-related health challenges.

The advisory also stressed the importance of providing adequate healthcare services, including mental health support, to cater to the specific needs of the elderly population behind bars. Moreover, prison staff should be sensitised and trained to better understand and respond to the challenges faced by senior inmates.

"Special attention may also be given to the dietary requirement of such elderly inmates, with meal plans curated in accordance with the challenges of advanced age. It may also be ensured that adequate healthcare facilities---including mental health services are made available in prisons to address the special needs of elderly inmates," mentions the advisory.

States and UTs have been asked to take appropriate and prompt measures to implement these recommendations aimed at enhancing the quality of custodial life for elderly prisoners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)