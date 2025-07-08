Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Attributed to Home Ministry

Mumbai, July 8: A letter falsely attributed to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs is making rounds on social media, claiming that Captain Shiv Kumar, Defence Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, has been recalled over controversial remarks regarding aircraft losses during the "Operation Sindoor", which was launched in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The fake letter was posted by an X user, with a caption, "The price of speaking the truth. In Jakarta, Indian Defense Attaché Captain Shiv Kumar Singh (Indian Navy) was recalled to India prematurely and asked to report to Indian Navy Intelligence for further investigation. Captain Shiv had blamed the country's political leadership for the crash of an Indian aircraft." Did Income Tax Department Send Email for E-PAN Download? Here’s What PIB Fact Check Says.

However, a fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the letter is entirely fabricated and forms part of a broader misinformation campaign being propagated by Pakistani social media accounts. PIB Fact Check categorically stated that Captain Shiv Kumar continues to serve in his position as Defence Attaché in Jakarta. Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Statement.

A #fake letter falsely attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, claiming the recall of Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, Defence Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, is circulating on social media.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The letter is part of a misinformation campaign by… pic.twitter.com/h7AZ9xrzPB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 8, 2025

Clarifying the procedural norms, PIB underlined that postings and recalls of Indian Navy officers at the rank of Captain fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy), and not the Ministry of Home Affairs. Hence, the cited authority in the letter is not competent to issue such orders.

