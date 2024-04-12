Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): As the voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha is approaching, the focus of Chennai District Election Officer & Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner has increased for peaceful elections.

The number of vulnerable polling stations has increased to 769 centres in Chennai and micro-observers will be deployed at these booths in the state.

J Radhakrishnan, Chennai District Election Officer & Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner also informed that the processes to record the votes of senior citizens and differently-abled registered for door-to-door ballot voting in the city will be done till April 13.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said, "Micro observers are being trained by the observers to observe the 769 booths which we have identified today. Out of 3,726, we have identified these 769 booths. Around 900 micro observers are being trained. Till the 13th of April differently-abled people and people aged above 85 who had volunteered, who had said that they would vote in the house, processes to record their vote is also going on."

Chennai District Election Officer, Radhakrishnan also urged voters, especially first-timers to exercise their duty and cast their votes in the upcoming polls.

"My appeal to the voters is to cast their votes because this is not only your right but also your duty as a citizen. Please utilise this wonderful opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, in a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai town of Chennai.

Visuals posted by the ECI show a group of people engaging in scuba diving and swimming into the depths of the ocean to enact the process of casting votes.

Polling for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in the opening phase of the general elections on April 19.

The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

