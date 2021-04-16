Nagapattinam, Apr 16 (PTI) A mid-sea clash broke out on over-lapping of fishing nets belonging to two groups of fishermen off Poompuhar in Nagapattinam district, police said in Friday.

The clash left one of them dead and led to the arrested of six people, including two juveniles, the police said.

On Thursday, fishermen belonging to Pudupettai and Vanagiri villages near Sirkazhi were fishing, when the Vanagiri fishermen allegedly placed their nets on top of the nets of the Pudupettaifishermen, the police said.

This led to a quarrel which degenerated into the clash, they said, adding that one fisherman of Pudupettaivillage sustained injuries on the head and died on the way to hospital.

The Pudupettaifishermen alleged they were attacked by the Vanagiri fishermen.

On a complaint, the police arrested the six, including the two juveniles from Vanagiri.

The four adults were lodged in Porayar prison while the juveniles were sent to a Home in Thanjavur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)