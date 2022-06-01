Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) In view of increased threat perception, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to immediately post Kashmiri migrants employed under prime minister's special package and other employees belonging to the Jammu division in "secured locations'' in the Valley by June 6, officials sources said.

The decision comes after a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in Kashmir and fears of their exodus from Kashmir.

"PM Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process to be completed by Monday, 6th June," a source said.

"It has to be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner,'' the source said.

This was decided in a high-level meeting of administrative heads and senior police officers chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha early on Wednesday, sources told PTI.

In addition to a special cell within Lieutenant Governor's secretariat, General Administrative Department (GAD) will also have a dedicated email ID for complaints and grievance redressal, they said.

There is a need to sensitise the lower rung officials in every department to take up such matters and complaints seriously and on priority, they said.

Any lapse in dealing with complaints or harassment of the PM Package and minority community employees will be dealt with strictly", he said.

The sources said that confidence-building measures must be taken to ensure that the employees feel safe and secure. Senior officers to visit the employees for first-hand appraisal of concerning issues, they said.

The Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police (SPs) will actively monitor the complaints of such employees, it was decided.

Other issues of PM Package employees such as promotions and preparation of seniority lists must be completed within three weeks, they said.

The DCs and SSPs must carry out an assessment of accommodation of the PM Package and minority community employees, they said.

The migrant employees have been holding protests demanding they be shifted out of the Valley following the terror killings. 3/28/2022 AB

