Itanagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Tensions flared in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing town in Lower Dibang Valley following lynching of a migrant youth from neighbouring Assam for allegedly molesting several minor girls, police said.

A mob dragged him from inside a police station and lynched him on Friday.

The youth allegedly molested them near Mount Carmel Mission School.

He used to work in an under-construction site near the institution, police said.

