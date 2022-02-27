Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The India-made stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam was formally affiliated to the Visakhapatnam port on Sunday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, dedicated INS Visakhapatnam, the indigenously designed and constructed guided-missile stealth destroyer named after the City of Destiny - Visakhapatnam, in a formal ceremony held at Naval Dockyard on Sunday. The ship is on her maiden visit to the port for participating in the PFR and MILAN 2022.

INS Visakhapatnam is the lead ship of P15B class of guided missile stealth destroyers and was commissioned on November 21, 2021. The ship symbolises India's matured shipbuilding capability and quest for the Make in India initiative towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The crew of the ship abides by her motto 'Yasho Labhasva', a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'Attain Glory'. It embodies the indomitable spirit and capability of this mighty ship to achieve success and glory in every endeavour. The motto inspires her crew to surmount all odds and uphold the glory of the Ship, Service and Nation always, said the Navy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Bharathi participated in Milan 2022 as a chief guest at Rama Krishna beach in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh CM participated in the parade and addressed the public in the presence of 500 foreign delegates, local ministers, and Naval officials from India and the other countries participating in the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said, "The MILAN-2022 International City Parade in Visakhapatnam port city was a proud occasion for the city."

The Chief Minister described MILAN-2022 as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a festival of maritime exercises. He complimented Eastern Navy Command officers for designing a Dolphin Lighthouse and Dolphin nose livery for INS Visakhapatnam. He said the recently commissioned submarine INS Vela improves indigenous submarine construction.

The CM took a short tour of the ship and interacted with crew after the dedication ceremony.The Chief Minister visited the Indian Naval submarine, INS Vela at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. INS Vela has been indigenously built at Mazagon Docks Ltd, Mumbai, and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 25, 2021. The submarine is the second incarnation of the erstwhile Foxtrot class submarine also known as Vela. (ANI)

