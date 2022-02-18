Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was felt in areas of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, officials said.

However, there was no loss of life or property, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Budget Session 2022: Opposition Raises Slogans Against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The earthquake was recorded at Devgarh in Sikar, according to the meteorological department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)