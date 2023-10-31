Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) A mild tremor of 3.7 magnitude hit Jharkhand in the early hours of Tuesday.

The earthquake occurred at 3.22 am and the epicentre of it was detected at 24 km from North-northeast of Jharkhand's Dumka district and the depth was five-kilometre, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand told PTI.

"It was a mild tremor. I don't think there will be any damage to life or property due to this quake," he said.

