Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday said that COVID-19 patients with mild and moderate level hospitals should be admitted into category II/III hospitals at the sub-district/district level.

"All COVID patients with mild/moderate symptoms shall first be admitted in category ll/lll hospitals, at sub-dist/dist level, or any other hospital which isn't category-1 referral hospital. Such patients shall not be directly admitted to any category-1 referral hospital," said the Jammu and Kashmir Government in the order.

The government further said that patients shall be admitted to Category-1 hospitals if they are referred by a district hospital.

"Patients shall be admitted & treated in Category-1 referral hospitals only if they're duly referred by a concerned dist level hospital or a non-category-1 referral hospital. This will be ensured by all Chief Medical Officers & supervised by Dy Commissioners concerned," the order further added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,667 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, as of Tuesday. (ANI)

