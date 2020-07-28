Jaipur, July 28: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be holding a number of recruitment exams over the next month. For this, RPSC has released released the admit card. Candidates can download the RPSC admit card 2020 from the official website of Rajasthan government- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The admit card has been released for Veterinary Officer and Librarian Grade 2. AAI Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Junior Assistant Posts Through GATE 2019: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

Candidates who have registered from the exam can visit Rajasthan government's official website to download their RPSC Admit Card. While logging in, students should keep their registration and login details handy. SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

Steps to Download RPSE Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the main page, click on "candidate information" and choose "exam dashboard"

On this page, candidates can access information pertaining to various examinations

On the "admit card" tab, choose "click here"

Candidates can now login by entering required details

RPSC Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

Take a print out. Candidates are advised to carry admit card at the time of exams, along with other documents. Both the RPSC 2020 Veterinary Officer Exam and the RPSC 2020 Librarian Grade 2 Exam will take place on August 2, 2020. The results are expected to be declared by September or October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).