Imphal, Oct 14 (PTI) An alleged militant was arrested in Imphal's Kwakeithel area on Friday, police said.

Paikhomba Wahengbam, 30, was the founder of newly-formed group Coalition for Liberation with Globalisation of Kangleipak (COLIGK), they said.

Imphal West's Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta said police had received information about the group, and that it was trying to extort money from educational institutions, hospitals and other organisations.

An operation was launched and Wahengbam was nabbed from his rented house, he said.

He told police that he was trying to extort money from at least 40 colleges, as well as the director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), the officer claimed.

Police said they seized a printer, extortion letters, foreign currencies and two mobile phones from him. A case was lodged against him.

