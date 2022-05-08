Srinagar, May 8 (PTI) A militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The militant associate was arrested in the Frasthar area of Kreeri in the north Kashmir district, the official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Sarangarh Royal Family Says Its 'State Flag' Atop Palace Stolen And Replaced With Saffron One.

He said a pistol, along with some ammunition, was recovered from his possession.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered against him, the official said.

Also Read | Jet Airways Gets Security Clearance from Union Home Ministry, Plans to Re-Launch Commercial Flight Operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)