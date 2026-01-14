New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday received a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.

"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a release.

The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Centre on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard."

The embassy also provided emergency contact helplines.

"Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so," the advisory said.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian state television has acknowledged reports of a high death toll linked to the nationwide protests, quoting the head of the Martyrs Foundation as saying "armed and terrorist groups" were responsible.

It further reported that the internet has remained cut off in Iran for more than five days, even as international phone services have resumed intermittently.

Amid the unrest and growing international focus on the developments, Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed grave concern about recent remarks by the President of the United States regarding protests in Iran.

Tehran claimed that the comments encouraged unrest and indicated external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argued amounts to a direct threat to Iran's sovereignty and national security.

Iran maintained that the US statements violate core principles of international law, including the UN Charter provisions that prohibit the threat or use of force and bar intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

The letter further said that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilisation and could fuel violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.

The Iranian mission also described the remarks as part of what it called a broader pattern of escalating pressure from Washington, alleging repeated threats of force in recent weeks. It referenced earlier communications sent to the United Nations in late December 2025 and early January 2026, which, according to Tehran, raised similar concerns. Iranian officials argued that these actions were part of a long-standing strategy aimed at weakening the country through sanctions, economic pressure, and political agitation.

The appeal comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made fresh comments on the protests in Iran, calling on Iranians to continue their demonstrations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY," though he did not explain what form the help would take.

He also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stopped, and later urged Iranians to "save the name of the killers and the abusers ... because they'll pay a very big price." (ANI)

