Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has identified the militant behind the attack on a security forces' party in Anantnag district, in which a CRPF jawan and a minor boy were killed.

The militant been identified as Zahid Daas and belongs to the Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS) outfit, police said.

“#Police has identified #killer of minor boy and CRPF personnel. Zahid Daas , a #terrorist of JKIS outfit, is found to be involved in today's attack at #Bijbehara. Police have registered FIR against him by name,” the Kashmir zone police said in a tweet.

A CRPF jawan and an eight-year-old boy were killed when militants attacked a road opening party of the CRPF 90 Batallion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district in the afternoon.

The CRPF personnel has been identified as constable Shamal Kumar and the boy as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

The National Conference and the PDP have condemned the minor boy's killing.

"An innocent six year old boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir. His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic & condemned without reservation. May Allah grant him Jannat & his family strength at this difficult time (sic)," NC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The PDP said civilians continue to pay the price for “policies of war, violence and escalation”.

“Unequivocally condemn the killing of a four year old toddler in Bijbehara today. Civilians continue to pay the price for policies of war, violence and escalation advocated by destructive elements. Our hearts bleed for Nihaan's family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the party said in a tweet.

