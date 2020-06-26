Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) A militant was on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district on Thursday, following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

Also Read | Death Toll Due to Thunderstorm & Lightning in Bihar Rises to 92: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one militant was killed, the official said.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Today: Diesel, Priced at Rs 80.19, Remains Expensive Than Petrol in Delhi for Third Consecutive Day; Check Rates of Petrol & Diesel in Other Metros.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)