Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) One militant was killed in a brief shootout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said militants fired upon an area domination patrol of the Army and police at Cherdari in Baramulla district.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in the death of one ultra, the spokesperson said, adding that a pistol, magazine and one hand grenade were found on his body.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the slain militant was a "hybrid type" and identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"He (Wani) had assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on October 20) in killing two labourers from Bihar at Wanpoh earlier this month," the IGP said.

Kumar claimed that Wani was on a mission to target a shopkeeper in Baramulla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)